202.5
Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 8:04 a.m. EST

By The Associated Press November 24, 2018 12:00 am 11/24/2018 12:00am
Share

Kim Porter’s family remember her as ‘a special angel’

Eric Bana brings ‘Dirty John’ to TV with Connie Britton

‘Bodied’ battles to be more than just a rap movie

Dolce&Gabbana founders make video apology to China

Embrace TV nostalgia with just the right retro holiday gift

With child coming, it’s off to the suburbs for Harry, Meghan

A look at the books which have inspired literary classics

Review: Holly Golightly puts some hot wax on garage sounds

White House deputy chief receiving millions from Fox

19-year-old Yorkshire Terrier retires from ‘The Nutcracker’

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500