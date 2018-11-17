AP Top Entertainment News at 5:03 p.m. EST

Disney details new ‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’ attractions Aretha Franklin’s ‘Amazing Grace’ film finally in theaters Justin Bieber, ex-neighbor settle long-running egging suit Wildfire-charred movie ranch to be rebuilt over 2 years ‘An Elephant Sitting…
Disney details new ‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’ attractions
Aretha Franklin’s ‘Amazing Grace’ film finally in theaters
Justin Bieber, ex-neighbor settle long-running egging suit
Wildfire-charred movie ranch to be rebuilt over 2 years
‘An Elephant Sitting Still’ wins top prize at Golden Horse
Man apologies for shouting ‘Heil Hitler’ at Baltimore show
Private funeral held for Stan Lee, more memorials in works
Spirit Awards heap noms on ‘Eighth Grade,’ ‘First Reformed’
First African-American top network executive exiting ABC
APNewsBreak: Obama’s memoir sells more than 725,000 copies
