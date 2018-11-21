202.5
Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 2:55 a.m. EST

By The Associated Press November 21, 2018 12:00 am 11/21/2018 12:00am
Share

Aerosmith’s Perry cancels tour after recent hospital visit

Michael B. Jordan, now a Hollywood heavyweight, punches up

Review: Cuaron crafts a neorealist masterpiece in ‘Roma’

Get in the holiday mood with Diana Ross, John Legend, more

In ‘Creed II,’ Dolph Lundgren is happy he has better lines

Q&A: Steve Martin, Martin Short on friendship and a new tour

‘Dancing With the Stars’ no longer hopping for ABC

Trump says he might attend White House Correspondents Dinner

Nielsen’s top programs for Nov. 12-18

‘Ralph’ sequel packs a punch with strong female characters

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500