AP Top Entertainment News at 11:02 p.m. EST

Wildfire torches famed movie site, sends celebrities fleeing Hear the one about Trump? You’ve probably heard a lot Actor Viggo Mortensen apologizes for using racial slur Trump insults reporters, claims Acosta video wasn’t altered Michelle…
Wildfire torches famed movie site, sends celebrities fleeing
Hear the one about Trump? You’ve probably heard a lot
Actor Viggo Mortensen apologizes for using racial slur
Trump insults reporters, claims Acosta video wasn’t altered
Michelle Obama had miscarriage, used IVF to conceive girls
Adriana Lima thanks crowd at final Victoria’s Secret show
Review: Laura Jane Grace goes on a thrilling sonic side road
Review: Latest ‘Fantastic Beasts’ is a mixed bag of wonders
Rush might ‘never work again,’ lawyer says
Meg Ryan announces engagement to John Mellencamp
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.