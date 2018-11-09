AP Top Entertainment News at 11:02 p.m. EST

202.5
By The Associated Press November 9, 2018
Wildfire torches famed movie site, sends celebrities fleeing

Hear the one about Trump? You’ve probably heard a lot

Actor Viggo Mortensen apologizes for using racial slur

Trump insults reporters, claims Acosta video wasn’t altered

Michelle Obama had miscarriage, used IVF to conceive girls

Adriana Lima thanks crowd at final Victoria’s Secret show

Review: Laura Jane Grace goes on a thrilling sonic side road

Review: Latest ‘Fantastic Beasts’ is a mixed bag of wonders

Rush might ‘never work again,’ lawyer says

Meg Ryan announces engagement to John Mellencamp

Entertainment News
