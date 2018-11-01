AP Top Entertainment News at 11:52 p.m. EDT

Thai government, knocked by rappers, responds with own tune Julia Roberts, Sissy Spacek on co-starring in ‘Homecoming’ Election role of morning anchors shows change in television Review: Streisand’s ‘Walls’ strikes strident anti-Trump tone Netflix to…
Thai government, knocked by rappers, responds with own tune
Julia Roberts, Sissy Spacek on co-starring in ‘Homecoming’
Election role of morning anchors shows change in television
Review: Streisand’s ‘Walls’ strikes strident anti-Trump tone
Netflix to give 3 films an exclusive run in theaters
Items owned by Tupac Shakur donated to Temple University
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
Can a long-running debate for Bob Dylan fans be settled?
Fox’s Earhardt gets heat for comment on Trump and press
Neil Young acknowledges he and Daryl Hannah are married
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.