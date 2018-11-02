AP Top Entertainment News at 8:48 p.m. EDT

Alec Baldwin charged with assault in alleged parking dispute Guetta breaks down his formula for success, talks new album Raymond Chow, film producer behind Bruce Lee, dies at age 91 Dennis Miller plans politics break…
Alec Baldwin charged with assault in alleged parking dispute
Guetta breaks down his formula for success, talks new album
Raymond Chow, film producer behind Bruce Lee, dies at age 91
Dennis Miller plans politics break after ‘Fake News’ special
TV’s Farrah Abraham pleads guilty to resisting police
Kanye West tweets he’s dropping politics, writes big check
News outlets hoping for engaging digital election experience
Shakira inaugurates building of 2 schools in native Colombia
Julianne Hough will play Jolene in Parton anthology show
Soundtrack of Bruce Springsteen’s Broadway show is coming
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.