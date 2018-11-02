202
AP Top Entertainment News at 8:48 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press November 2, 2018 12:00 am 11/02/2018 12:00am
Alec Baldwin charged with assault in alleged parking dispute

Guetta breaks down his formula for success, talks new album

Raymond Chow, film producer behind Bruce Lee, dies at age 91

Dennis Miller plans politics break after ‘Fake News’ special

TV’s Farrah Abraham pleads guilty to resisting police

Kanye West tweets he’s dropping politics, writes big check

News outlets hoping for engaging digital election experience

Shakira inaugurates building of 2 schools in native Colombia

Julianne Hough will play Jolene in Parton anthology show

Soundtrack of Bruce Springsteen’s Broadway show is coming

Entertainment News
