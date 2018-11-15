202.5
AP Top Entertainment News at 5:59 a.m. EST

By The Associated Press November 15, 2018 12:00 am 11/15/2018 12:00am
Chris Stapleton wins big at CMAs, Keith Urban nabs top prize

Sigrid Nunez’s novel “The Friend” wins National Book Award

Analysis: Tales of reinvention abound in Oscars race

Mana honored as Latin Grammys’ Person of the Year

List of winners at the 2018 Country Music Association Awards

Mrs. Oleson of ‘Little House’ Katherine MacGregor dead at 93

Trump administration defends its case against CNN’s Acosta

Idris Elba’s daughter named Golden Globe Ambassador

BTS’s agency apologizes over band member’s A-bomb shirt

Serhii Plokhy wins nonfiction book prize for Chernobyl story

Entertainment News
