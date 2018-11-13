A universe of flawed heroes: Stan Lee was ahead of his time Stan Lee, creator of a galaxy of Marvel superheroes, dies Celebrities offer thanks, condolences in death of Stan Lee Catch the cameo: A…
A universe of flawed heroes: Stan Lee was ahead of his time
Stan Lee, creator of a galaxy of Marvel superheroes, dies
Celebrities offer thanks, condolences in death of Stan Lee
Catch the cameo: A list of Stan Lee’s movie moments
Red-carpet fanfare dropped amid deadly California fires
‘This Is Us’ season will answer war mysteries, creator says
Could country’s new class cause an upset at the CMA Awards?
Viola Davis on ‘Widows,’ MeToo and expressing her femininity
Mira Sorvino urges #MeToo to do more than ‘name and shame’
UK police make arrest in hunt for ‘Friends’ lookalike thief
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.