202.5
Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 11:56 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press November 30, 2018 12:00 am 11/30/2018 12:00am
Share

Neil deGrasse Tyson investigated by Fox, NatGeo Networks

Title bout: author alleges plagiarism, then retracts

Police review: No evidence of a crime in Casey Kasem’s death

The growing pains of being Alessia Cara

TV holiday joy means ‘Wonderful Life,’ Reba, romance, Santa

Sales for Michelle Obama memoir top 2 million copies

Kid Rock booted from leading parade after profane TV remarks

La Scala struck falling bridge from ‘Attila’ after Genoa

‘Avengers’ director says Evans’ Cap days may not be over

‘Stop this chaos:’ Weinstein lawyer urges sex case dismissal

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500