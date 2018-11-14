202.5
Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 9:55 a.m. EST

By The Associated Press November 14, 2018 12:00 am 11/14/2018 12:00am
Share

CMA Awards to feature Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton

Aerosmith’s Perry tweets ‘doing well’ after hospitalization

When it came to racism, the pen was Stan Lee’s superpower

Review: ‘Green Book’ is sure to put a smile on your face

Michelle Obama begins arena tour in talk with Oprah

‘Game of Thrones’ returning in April 2019 for final season

Trumps to skip Kennedy Center Honors for 2nd straight year

Actress Paz de la Huerta sues Harvey Weinstein, alleges rape

BTS’s agency apologizes over band member’s A-bomb shirt

Poland: Cinematographer charged in first responders’ assault

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500