Elton John remembers Aretha Franklin at his annual AIDS gala Fox News doesn’t condone Hannity appearance with Trump People magazine names Idris Elba 2018’s Sexiest Man Alive Bruce Springsteen, Seth Meyers headline veterans fundraiser WHAT…

Elton John remembers Aretha Franklin at his annual AIDS gala

Fox News doesn’t condone Hannity appearance with Trump

People magazine names Idris Elba 2018’s Sexiest Man Alive

Bruce Springsteen, Seth Meyers headline veterans fundraiser

WHAT TO WATCH: After turbulent campaign, it’s up to voters

Eat your heart out at the Pizza Museum

Nico Muhly scores with second commission from Met

Fox, NBC and Facebook turn down Trump ad deemed racist

Billboard names Ariana Grande 2018 Woman of the Year

Despite major success, Kane Brown feels like an outsider

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.