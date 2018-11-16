Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 10:20 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press November 16, 2018 12:00 am 11/16/2018 12:00am
Share

Aretha Franklin’s ‘Amazing Grace’ film finally in theaters

Justin Bieber, ex-neighbor settle long-running egging suit

Wildfire-charred movie ranch to be rebuilt over 2 years

Private funeral held for Stan Lee, more memorials in works

Spirit Awards heap noms on ‘Eighth Grade,’ ‘First Reformed’

First African-American top network executive exiting ABC

APNewsBreak: Obama’s memoir sells more than 725,000 copies

Review: ‘Creed II’ goes more than the distance. It’s a KO

William Goldman, Oscar winner for ‘Butch Cassidy,’ has died

‘Instant Family’ uses laughter to shine a light on adoption

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500