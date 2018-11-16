AP Top Entertainment News at 10:20 p.m. EST

Aretha Franklin’s ‘Amazing Grace’ film finally in theaters Justin Bieber, ex-neighbor settle long-running egging suit Wildfire-charred movie ranch to be rebuilt over 2 years Private funeral held for Stan Lee, more memorials in works Spirit…
Aretha Franklin’s ‘Amazing Grace’ film finally in theaters
Justin Bieber, ex-neighbor settle long-running egging suit
Wildfire-charred movie ranch to be rebuilt over 2 years
Private funeral held for Stan Lee, more memorials in works
Spirit Awards heap noms on ‘Eighth Grade,’ ‘First Reformed’
First African-American top network executive exiting ABC
APNewsBreak: Obama’s memoir sells more than 725,000 copies
Review: ‘Creed II’ goes more than the distance. It’s a KO
William Goldman, Oscar winner for ‘Butch Cassidy,’ has died
‘Instant Family’ uses laughter to shine a light on adoption
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.