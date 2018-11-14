202.5
Home » Entertainment News » Aerosmith's Perry tweets 'doing…

Aerosmith’s Perry tweets ‘doing well’ after hospitalization

By The Associated Press November 14, 2018 9:55 am 11/14/2018 09:55am
Share
FILE - In this Saturday, June 2, 2007, file photo, American rock band Aerosmith's guitarist Joe Perry performs during a concert in Bangalore, India. Perry is hospitalized with breathing problems that began after a performance with Billy Joel in New York. Perry’s publicists said in a statement that he’s alert and responsive in the hospital Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Perry is feeling the love from fans after he was hospitalized with breathing problems that began after a guest performance with Billy Joel in New York.

The Aerosmith guitarist on Tuesday tweeted: “Doing well, thanks for the love and support.”

Perry’s publicists said in a statement that the 68-year-old felt short of breath after the Saturday performance at Madison Square Garden. Paramedics backstage gave Perry oxygen and used a tracheal tube to clear his airway before taking him to the hospital.

The statement said Perry is expected to return to the road this month.

Perry had joined the 69-year-old Joel on stage for a rendition of Aerosmith’s “Walk This Way.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News National News Social Media News Tech News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500