202
Home » Entertainment News » Winfrey, Witherspoon among guests…

Winfrey, Witherspoon among guests on Michelle Obama tour

By The Associated Press October 30, 2018 1:56 pm 10/30/2018 01:56pm
Share
FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2018 file photo, Michelle Obama participates in the International Day of the Girl on NBC's "Today" show in New York. Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon will be among the special guests when Michelle Obama goes on tour for her memoir “Becoming.” (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon will be among the special guests when Michelle Obama goes on tour for her memoir “Becoming.”

Others appearing with the former first lady will include Sarah Jessica Parker, Michele Norris and former White House aide Valerie Jarrett. The announcement was made by Live Nation and Crown Publishing on Tuesday.

Obama’s book comes out Nov. 13 and her tour begins that night at Chicago’s United Center, with Winfrey serving as moderator. Witherspoon will join Obama in Denver and Jarrett in Washington, D.C. Obama will make 12 stops in all, ending in New York City’s Barclay Center on Dec. 19, with Parker as moderator.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News Government News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500