WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

Best-Selling Books Week Ended September 30th. FICTION 1. “Dog Man: Lord of the Fleas” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix) 2. “Red War: A Mitch Rapp Novel” by Vince Flynn and Kyle Mills (Atria) 3. “Juror ?3”…

Best-Selling Books Week Ended September 30th.

FICTION

1. “Dog Man: Lord of the Fleas” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

2. “Red War: A Mitch Rapp Novel” by Vince Flynn and Kyle Mills (Atria)

3. “Juror ?3” by James Patterson and Nancy Allen (Little, Brown)

4. “An Absolutely Remarkable Thing” by Hank Green (Dutton)

5. “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas Balzer & Bray (Harperteen)

6. “Goodnight Goon” by Michael Rex (G.P. Putnman’s Sons Books for Young Readers)

7. “Lethal White” by Robert Galbraith (Mulholland)

8. “Transcription” by Kate Atkinson (Little, Brown)

9. “Dog Man and Cat Kid” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

10. “An Absolutely Remarkable Thing” (signed) by Hank Green (Graphix)

NONFICTION

1. “Fear” by Bob Woodward (Simon & Schuster)

2. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

3. “Whiskey in a Teacup” by Reese Witherspoon (Touchstone)

4. “Cravings: Hungry for More” by Chrissy Teigen (Clarkson Potter)

5. “In Pieces” by Sally Field (Grand Central Publishing)

6. “The Dichotomy of Leadership” by Jocko Willink and Leif Babin (St. Martin’s Press)

7. “Together: Our Community Cookbook” by The Hubb Community Kitchen (Clarkson Potter)

8. “Chris Beat Cancer” by Chris Wark (Hay House)

9. “This is the Day” by Tim Tebow (Waterbrook Press)

10. “Leadership: In Turbulent Times” by Doris Kearns (Goodwin/Simon & Schuster)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. “Red War: A Mitch Rapp Novel” by Vince Flynn and Kyle Mills (Atria)

2. “Cross Breed” by Lora Leigh (Penguin)

3. “Transcription” by Kate Atkinson (Little, Brown)

4. “Lethal White” by Robert Galbraith (Mulholland)

5. “Juror ?3” by James Patterson and Nancy Allen (Little, Brown)

6. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (Penguin)

7. “Hot Winter Nights” by Jill Shalvis (HarperCollins)

8. “Enigma” by Catherine Coulter (Gallery)

9. “Once Upon a Sure Thing” by Lauren Blakely (Lauren Blakely)

10. “Crazy Rich Asians” by Kevin Kwan (Knopf)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. “Fear” by Bob Woodward (Simon & Schuster)

2. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

3. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

4. “In Pieces” by Sally Field (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “Al Superpowers” by Kai-Fu Lee (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

6. “White Trash” by Nancy Isenberg (Penguin)

7. “Everything Kids’ Science Experiments Book” by Tom Robinson (Adams Media)

8. “Drive: The Surprising Truth…” by Daniel H. Pink (Penguin)

9. “The Three Lives of James Madison” by Noah Feldman (Random House)

10. “The Dichotomy of Leadership” by Jocko Willink and Leif Babin (St. Martin’s Press)

NPD BookScan gathers point-of-sale book data from about 16,000 locations across the U.S., representing about 85 percent of the nation’s book sales. Print-book data providers include all major booksellers and Web retailers, and food stores. E-book data providers include all major e-book retailers. Free e-books and those sold for less than 99 cents are excluded. The fiction and nonfiction lists in all formats include both adult and juvenile titles; the business list includes only adult titles. The combined lists track sales by title across all print and e-book formats; audio books are excluded. Refer questions to Michael.Boone(at)wsj.com.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.