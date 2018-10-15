202
Entertainment News

Thurber House announces 2018 finalists for humor prize

By The Associated Press October 15, 2018 1:14 pm 10/15/2018 01:14pm
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio-based nonprofit named for humorist James Thurber has announced the finalists for the country’s top humor writing prize.

Thurber House, the boyhood home of Thurber, serves as a literary center and museum in Columbus.

Each year, it awards the Thurber Prize for American Humor. Comedian Trevor Noah won last year for “Born a Crime,” his memoir about growing up in South Africa.

This year’s finalists are Jenny Allen, author of the essay collection “Would Everybody Please Stop? Reflections on Life and Other Bad Ideas”; John Hodgman, author of the collection of true stories, “Vacationland”; and Patricia Lockwood, author of “Priestdaddy,” her memoir about having a married Roman Catholic priest for a father.

The 2018 winner will be announced Dec. 5 in Columbus.

500