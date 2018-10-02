The top 10 books on Apple’s iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending September 30, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher : iBooks US Bestseller List – Paid Books 1. Red War by Kyle Mills & Vince Flynn – 9781501190612…

iBook charts for week ending September 30, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :

iBooks US Bestseller List – Paid Books

1. Red War by Kyle Mills & Vince Flynn – 9781501190612 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

2. Don’t Let Go by Harlan Coben – 9780698411661 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. Behind Closed Doors by B A Paris – 9781250121011 – (St. Martin’s Press)

4. Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis – 9781400201662 – (Thomas Nelson)

5. Juror #3 by James Patterson & Nancy Allen – 9780316470063 – (Little, Brown and Company)

6. The Book Thief by Markus Zusak – 9780307433848 – (Random House Children’s Books)

7. The Name of the Wind by Patrick Rothfuss – 9781101147160 – (DAW)

8. Cross My Heart by James Patterson – 9780316210928 – (Little, Brown and Company)

9. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. Fear by Bob Woodward – 9781501175534 – (Simon & Schuster)

