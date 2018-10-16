The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Audible.com best-sellers for week ending October 12th: Fiction 1. Lullaby by Jonathan Maberry, narrated by Scott Brick (Audible Studios) 2. I’m From the Sun: The Gustafer Yellowgold Story by Morgan Taylor, narrated by the author…

Audible.com best-sellers for week ending October 12th:

Fiction

1. Lullaby by Jonathan Maberry, narrated by Scott Brick (Audible Studios)

2. I’m From the Sun: The Gustafer Yellowgold Story by Morgan Taylor, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

3. Two Kinds of Truth by Michael Connelly, narrated by Titus Welliver (Hachette Audio)

4. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)

5. Holy Ghost: A Virgil Flowers Novel by John Sandford, narrated by Eric Conger (Penguin Audio)

6. The Witch Elm: A Novel by Tana French, narrated by Paul Nugent (Penguin Audio)

7. After Anatevka: Live by Alexandra Silber, narrated by Ellie Fishman, Kerstin Anderson, Sheldon Harnick, Ben Moss, Matthew Scott, the author & Samantha Massell (Audible Studios)

8. Room: A Novel by Emma Donoghue, narrated by Michal Friedman, Ellen Archer, Robert Petkoff & Suzanne Toren (Hachette Audio)

9. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone by J.K. Rowling, narrated by Jim Dale (Pottermore from J.K. Rowling)

10. The Clockmaker’s Daughter by Kate Morton, narrated by Joanne Froggatt (Bolinda Publishing Pty Ltd)

Nonfiction

1. Esther Perel’s Where Should We Begin?: The Arc of Love by Esther Perel, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

2. Hi Bob! by Bob Newhart, narrated by Will Ferrell, Jimmy Kimmel, Lisa Kudrow, Judd Apatow, Conan O’Brien, Sarah Silverman & Marc Maron (Audible Studios)

3. Dare to Lead: Brave Work. Tough Conversations. Whole Hearts by Brené Brown, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

4. The Queen: Aretha Franklin by Mikal Gilmore, narrated by Adenrele Ojo (Audible Studios)

5. Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis, narrated by the author (Thomas Nelson Publishers)

6. Killing the SS by Bill O’Reilly & Martin Dugard, narrated by Bill O’Reilly (Macmillan Audio)

7. Everyday Meditation by Aaptiv, narrated by Ceasar F. Barajas (Aaptiv)

8. Sleep Better by Aaptiv, narrated by Jade Alexis (Aaptiv)

9. Ship of Fools by Tucker Carlson, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

10. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

—–

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.