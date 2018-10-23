‘SNL’ star Melissa Villaseñor impersonates Gwen Stefani, Christina Aguilera and more, on ‘The Tonight Show’

The SNL star started off with an impersonation of Stefani singing "Three Blind Mice," followed by Aguilera belting out the the Disney classic "When You Wish Upon a Star," from Cinderella, and Icelandic singer Björk tackling "Rock-a-Bye Baby."

(NEW YORK) — Gwen Stefani and Christina Aguilera both paid a visit to The Tonight Show on Monday — or at least spot-on impersonations of the pop superstars, courtesy of Saturday Night Live castmember Melissa Villaseñor.

Villaseñor challenged Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon to a game of “Wheel of Musical Impressions” — where guests take turns impersonating a random artist singing a popular children’s song — on Instagram a couple of weeks ago, and he accepted.

The SNL star started off with an impersonation of Stefani singing “Three Blind Mice,” followed by Aguilera belting out the the Disney classic “When You Wish Upon a Star,” from Cinderella, and Icelandic singer Björk tackling “Rock-a-Bye Baby.”

Fallon — with the help of autotune — delivered his take on how Post Malone would sing “The Itsy Bitsy Spider,” and pulled out his famous Barry Gibb impersonation for “Rain, Rain, Go Away.”

Aguilera, Demi Lovato, Maroon 5’s Adam Levine, Ariana Grande and Céline Dion are among the other guests who have tried their hand at the game.

Saturday Night Live returns with an all-new show on November 3, featuring guest host Jonah Hill and musical guest Maggie Rogers.

