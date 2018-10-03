See Christian Bale as Dick Cheney in first trailer for ‘VICE’

If you need even more proof that Christian Bale can play just about anyone, check out the first trailer for VICE, showcasing the former Batman Begins star as former Vice President Dick Cheney.

(LOS ANGELES) — If you need even more proof that Christian Bale can play just about anyone, check out the first trailer for VICE, showcasing the former Batman Begins star as former Vice President Dick Cheney.

Clocking in at just under two minutes in length, the trailer is framed by a meeting between Sam Rockwell as former President George W. Bush and Bale as Cheney, during which Bush offers Cheney the vice presidency. While Rockwell essentially does his usual Sam Rockwell thing as Bush, Bale’s transformation into Cheney is remarkable — from the significant weight he clearly gained for the role, down to Cheney’s mannerisms and trademark speech rhythms.

The trailer also features glimpses of Steve Carrell as former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld, and Amy Adams as Cheney’s wife, Lynne.

The trailer shows Cheney accepting Bush’s VP offer — if he can essentially run “bureaucracy, military, energy, and foreign policy.”

“Yeah, right. I like that,” Bush replies.

“Discover the untold true story that changed the course of history forever,” the trailer proclaims.

VICE opens nationally Christmas Day.

