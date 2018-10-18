Kristen Bell uses ‘Snow White’ to teach daughters what NOT to do

Just because Kristen Bell played Anna in Disney’s Frozen doesn’t mean she thinks all fairy tale princesses are good role models.

In a new interview with Parents magazine, the star of The Good Place says she uses the story of Snow White as a teachable moment for her two young daughters, five-year-old Lincoln and three-year-old Delta.

“Every time we close Snow White I look at my girls and ask, ‘Don’t you think it’s weird that Snow White didn’t ask the old witch why she needed to eat the apple? Or where she got that apple?’” she says.

“I say, ‘I would never take food from a stranger, would you?’ And my kids are like, ‘No!’ And I’m like, ‘Okay, I’m doing something right.'”

She also discusses the scene where the prince kisses Snow White. “Don’t you think that it’s weird that the prince kisses Snow White without her permission?” Bell says she asks her daughters. “Because you cannot kiss someone if they’re sleeping!”

While Bell uses the fairy tale to teach her kids lessons, Keira Knightley said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week that she has flat-out banned certain Disney movies in the presence of her three-year-old daughter, Edie.

Knightley says she won’t let her daughter watch Cinderella or The Little Mermaid because the lead princesses depend too much on men, but Frozen is OK.

