202
Home » Entertainment News » Keith Urban pays tribute…

Keith Urban pays tribute to firefighter killed in storm

By The Associated Press October 29, 2018 5:03 pm 10/29/2018 05:03pm
Share

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Keith Urban paid tribute to a firefighter killed in a crash as the remnants of Hurricane Michael passed through Virginia.

News outlets report that the country music star dedicated his show in Charlottesville on Sunday night to Lt. Brad Clark for “all that he’s done.”

The Hanover County Fire-EMS Department said Clark was killed Oct. 11 when a tractor-trailer struck a fire engine that responded to a crash.

A video of Urban’s dedication was posted on the Facebook page of one of Clark’s friends.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Bob Clark, Brad’s father, was in the audience and said, “We really appreciated it.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News firefighter hurricane michael Keith Urban tribute
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500