Jimmy Kimmel opening comedy club in Las Vegas

(LAS VEGAS) — Jimmy Kimmel is adding “comedy club owner” to his resume.

The late-night talk show host is partnering with Caesars Entertainment to open Kimmel’s Comedy Club at the LINQ Promenade in Las Vegas. The club will showcase both up-and-coming comedic talent and household names, all curated by Kimmel and his team.

Kimmel, who grew up in Vegas, saying building this kind of club in his hometown is “a dream come true.”

“I’ve done extensive research, consulting with veteran comics to create the ideal venue for comedians and comedy lovers,” he says in a statement. “My aim is to capture the spirit of classic Vegas with late night shows, surprise guests, live music, memorabilia from my career and food that will rival the finest restaurants in town.”

He adds, “Every comic who plays this club will get first-class treatment. I am obsessing over every detail to make this the most comedy-friendly club in the world.”

The two-story venue will be open seven nights a week and feature nightly shows. It’s expected to open in spring 2019.

