202
Home » Entertainment News » Garrison Keillor's Vermont appearance…

Garrison Keillor’s Vermont appearance cancelled after outcry

By The Associated Press October 2, 2018 10:52 am 10/02/2018 10:52am
Share
FILE - In this, Feb. 23, 2018, file photo, Garrison Keillor poses for a photo in Minneapolis. An appearance by Keillor, former host of "A Prairie Home Companion,” at a Vermont book festival has been canceled after public outcry. Burlington Book Festival Founding Director Rick Kisonak confirmed to Vermont Public Radio that the Oct. 14 fundraising event would not take place. (AP Photo/Jeff Baenen, File)

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — An appearance by Garrison Keillor, former host of “A Prairie Home Companion,” at a Vermont book festival has been canceled after public outcry.

Burlington Book Festival Founding Director Rick Kisonak confirmed to Vermont Public Radio that the Oct. 14 fundraising event would not take place.

Festival organizers have faced criticism over the scheduled appearance of the 76-year-old public radio personality accused of sexual harassment.

Last November, Minnesota Public Radio severed ties with Keillor over the accusations.

Keillor has denied the allegations.

Festival founding director Rick Kisonak wrote in an email that “the unexpected reaction on social media made it apparent some people viewed his booking as our condoning of sexual harassment.” He says “nothing could be further from the truth.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News Life & Style Living News National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500