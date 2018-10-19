202
Home » Entertainment News » Lena Dunham shutting down…

Lena Dunham shutting down online feminist newsletter

By The Associated Press October 19, 2018 4:54 pm 10/19/2018 04:54pm
Share
FILE - In this April 22, 2017, file photo, producers Jenni Konner, left, and Lena Dunham attend a screening of "Tokyo Project" during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival in New York. Dunham is shutting down her online feminist newsletter. The author and creator of “Girls” announced Friday that the publication she co-founded with Konner three years ago, www.lennyletter.com, had reached its “final chapter.” (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Lena Dunham is shutting down her online feminist newsletter.

The author and creator of “Girls” announced Friday that the publication she co-founded three years ago, Lenny , had reached its “final chapter.” In a message to readers, Dunham wrote that there was “no one reason” for the decision and said she was proud that Lenny had provided a forum for “new voices.”

The message was also signed by Lenny co-founder Jenni Konner and by editorial director Molly Elizalde.

Dunham and Konner were executive producers of “Girls,” the acclaimed HBO series in which Dunham starred. They had ended their producing partnership over the summer.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News

WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500