Damon Wayans announces his ‘Lethal Weapon’ exit: “I’m too old for this”

In an interview with Eurweb.com, Wayans revealed he plans to exit the Fox drama in December after his finishes production on season three.

“I’m going to be quitting the show in December after we finish the initial 13 [episodes],” Wayans told the site. “So I really don’t know what they’re planning, but that’s what I’m planning. I’m a 58-year-old diabetic and I’m working 16-hour days.”

When the interviewer asked if Wayans was “over it,” Wayans agreed, referencing his Lethal Weapon character in response. “I’m done. Like Murtaugh said, ‘I’m too old for this.’”

“It’s hard for me to play this loving, supportive father/husband/ friend on TV, but be the guy in life that is telling everyone, ‘I can’t, I have to work!'” he explained. “You have to look yourself in the eye and ask, ‘Who are you?’ It can’t be all about work.”

He continued, “I’m from a big family, a loving family. All the family gatherings, I haven’t seen them. I’m too tired or I can’t because it conflicts with work… I have seven grandkids. I’ve been missing recitals and graduations. To me it’s just not worth it. There is a better way to live life.”

Wayans said his next plans were “to return to the stage and try to find my smile again.”

As previously reported, Fox renewed Lethal Weapon in May after Clayne Crawford was removed from the show following numerous on-set conflicts involving Crawford and Wayans. Wayans documented some of the conflicts online. Crawford was later replaced by Seann William Scott, who now plays Detective Wesley Cole, a former international CIA operative.

Season three of Lethal Weapon premiered September 25 on Fox.

