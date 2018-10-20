AP Top Entertainment News at 9:28 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press October 20, 2018 12:00 am 10/20/2018 12:00am
Actress Selma Blair say she has been diagnosed with MS

Lynn says she’s better after illness sent her to hospital

Yara Shahidi urges fight against ‘identity blind narrative’

Coming clean: Public embrace for celeb addicts offers hope

Marvel universe a slice smaller with Luke Cage cancellation

Amy Schumer supports Kaepernick, sits out Super Bowl ads

Bruce Dern released from hospital after fall while jogging

Radio host Delilah shares advice about losing a child

Prosecutors: Bill Cosby’s bid for new trial is ‘meritless’

Ambassadors for Motown sound seek more of it in hometown

Entertainment News

