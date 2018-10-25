Ling Ma, Rebecca Solnit win $50,000 Kirkus Prize Amber Heard says she is happy to have moved on with her life Megyn Kelly absent from show following blackface comments Film Review: In masterful ‘Burning,’ rage…
Ling Ma, Rebecca Solnit win $50,000 Kirkus Prize
Amber Heard says she is happy to have moved on with her life
Megyn Kelly absent from show following blackface comments
Film Review: In masterful ‘Burning,’ rage simmers in Seoul
Country bluesman, hit songwriter Tony Joe White dies
James Karen, ‘Mr. Teague’ of ‘Poltergeist,’ is dead at 94
Former Turner Field gets another crack at baseball _ sort of
ASCAP hosts all-female songwriting camp to improve diversity
Broadway musical ‘Wicked’ turns 15 with a party
Study finds LGBTQ characters on network TV hit a record high
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.