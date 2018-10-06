202
Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 8:26 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press October 6, 2018 12:00 am 10/06/2018 12:00am
Share

Banksy artwork self-destructs just after $1.4 million sale

#MeToo movement sends Hollywood figures into exile, not jail

Spanish opera singer Montserrat Caballe dies at 85

The Latest: Queen guitarist calls Caballe ‘inspiration’

‘The Hate U Give’ screenwriter Audrey Wells dies at 58

Tina Turner reveals husband gave her kidney for transplant

Mormon no more: Tabernacle Choir renamed in big church shift

Winners announced in international ArtPrize competition

The Situation gets 8-month sentence in federal tax case

Ray Galton, writer of classic British sitcoms, dies at 88

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500