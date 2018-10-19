202
Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 11:44 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press October 19, 2018 12:00 am 10/19/2018 12:00am
Share

Bruce Dern released from hospital after fall while jogging

Radio host Delilah shares advice about losing a child

Prosecutors: Bill Cosby’s bid for new trial is ‘meritless’

Ambassadors for Motown sound seek more of it in hometown

Philadelphia songwriter wins $44M in suit over Usher song

Q&A: Jonah Hill on toxic masculinity and skateboarding

Old-school R&B group The O’Jays get into a political groove

Got $7.1 M? Neiman Marcus tops 2018 fantasy gifts with yacht

Britney Spears returns to Vegas with new residency in 2019

Lena Dunham shutting down online feminist newsletter

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News

WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500