AP Top Entertainment News at 11:44 p.m. EDT

Bruce Dern released from hospital after fall while jogging Radio host Delilah shares advice about losing a child Prosecutors: Bill Cosby’s bid for new trial is ‘meritless’ Ambassadors for Motown sound seek more of it…
Bruce Dern released from hospital after fall while jogging
Radio host Delilah shares advice about losing a child
Prosecutors: Bill Cosby’s bid for new trial is ‘meritless’
Ambassadors for Motown sound seek more of it in hometown
Philadelphia songwriter wins $44M in suit over Usher song
Q&A: Jonah Hill on toxic masculinity and skateboarding
Old-school R&B group The O’Jays get into a political groove
Got $7.1 M? Neiman Marcus tops 2018 fantasy gifts with yacht
Britney Spears returns to Vegas with new residency in 2019
Lena Dunham shutting down online feminist newsletter
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.