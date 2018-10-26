AP Top Entertainment News at 8:41 p.m. EDT

NBC cancels Megyn Kelly’s show after blackface controversy Ariana Grande announces Sweetner World Tour in 2019 Daughter of Nancy Pelosi goes on a listening tour of America Anthony Scaramucci defends Trump, but doesn’t always agree…
NBC cancels Megyn Kelly’s show after blackface controversy
Ariana Grande announces Sweetner World Tour in 2019
Daughter of Nancy Pelosi goes on a listening tour of America
Anthony Scaramucci defends Trump, but doesn’t always agree
Eva Longoria to be honored at Latino achievement ceremony
Classic movie streaming service FilmStruck to shut down
Kiernan Shipka goes from ‘Mad Men’ to a witch in ‘Sabrina’
The Latest: Megyn Kelly’s lawyer: ‘next steps’ talks ongoing
Debate erupts over Halloween costumes crossing racial lines
Meghan’s wedding gown goes on display at Windsor Castle
