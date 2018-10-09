202
Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 2:24 a.m. EDT

By The Associated Press October 9, 2018 12:00 am 10/09/2018 12:00am
Share

10 hurt in Hollywood promotional even by rapper Phora

Eagles’ Joe Walsh tells his addiction story at gala evening

Comedian Katt Williams pleads not guilty to assault

University head recommends covering controversial murals

Miss America Organization strikes back at rebellious states

Netflix to bring new US production hub to New Mexico

Trump says he likes Swift’s music less post-endorsement

Amandla Stenberg: I’m still finding my voice

Box office top 20: ‘Venom,’ ‘A Star Is Born’

Meghan McCain makes tearful return to ‘The View’

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500