AP Top Entertainment News at 2:30 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press October 14, 2018 12:00 am 10/14/2018 12:00am
‘First Man’ blasts off behind ‘Venom,’ ‘A Star Is Born’

Getting better: Beatles’ ‘Sgt. Pepper’ named top album in UK

UK fans flocked to TV to watch Princess Eugenie’s wedding

Portman calls for action at Hollywood women’s luncheon

‘Laughing grandmother’ video makes picture book a big hit

For the ‘First Man’ team, their mission was to get it right

Serena Williams talks motherhood, insecurities at conference

Queen Latifah ‘unable to accept’ award for personal reasons

Lyric Opera says labor deal reached with striking musicians

Arts professionals respond in the year since #MeToo movement

