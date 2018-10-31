202
Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 11:24 a.m. EDT

By The Associated Press October 31, 2018 12:00 am 10/31/2018 12:00am
Share

Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason plans US tour in 2019

Royals Harry and Meghan name kiwi birds ‘gift’ and ‘sneeze’

Oprah Winfrey to campaign in Georgia for Stacey Abrams

Mac Miller benefit to feature Chance, SZA, John Mayer

NPR’s Guy Raz is working on ‘How I Built This’ book

Beyonce in ’90s Halloween mood with Toni Braxton salute

Godzilla back as animation has human drama, fewer monsters

Hong Kong journalist, martial arts novelist Louis Cha dies

Lucas Hedges comes of age, 1 film at a time

Home of late music icon Aretha Franklin listed for sale

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500