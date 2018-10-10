202
Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 12:32 a.m. EDT

By The Associated Press October 10, 2018 12:00 am 10/10/2018 12:00am
Share

Taylor Swift wins big at AMAs and encourages fans to vote

List of winners at the 2018 American Music Awards

TV academy’s first black chair to step down after 2 years

Nicks, Def Leppard among first-time rock hall nominees

From Catholicism to Camp: New Met Gala theme revealed

Cardi B, Shawn Mendes to perform on Jingle Ball tour

Gunn, fired from ‘Guardians,’ to write new ‘Suicide Squad’

Taylor Swift makes politics personal with endorsement

Post #MeToo, opportunity still a mixed bag for women in film

Kanye West to visit Trump, discuss prison reform, violence

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500