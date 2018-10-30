202
Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 1:33 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press October 30, 2018 12:00 am 10/30/2018 12:00am
Share

Pistol Annies tackle divorce, complicated women with humor

Beatles release new video for ‘Glass Onion’ on Apple Music

Guitarist Jimmy Page looks back at 50 years of Led Zeppelin

Tiffany Haddish tests her hot streak with ‘Nobody’s Fool’

Ava DuVernay to make Prince documentary for Netflix

Steven Yeun takes a leap into Korean cinema with ‘Burning’

Hilary Duff and boyfriend announce birth of their daughter

Marianne Faithfull digs deep on ‘Negative Capability’

Review: Hunter S. Thompson bio tackles late reporter’s drive

Recording Academy to honor Willie Nelson

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500