By The Associated Press October 29, 2018 12:00 am 10/29/2018 12:00am
Anger toward media spreads into local communities

Janelle Monae on Lauryn Hill, vinyl and ‘Dirty Computer’

Awards buzz is icing for John Krasinski and ‘A Quiet Place’

McConaughey gives back to first responders in Texas visit

Actress tells Australian court she heard Rush’s career over

Harry and Meghan meet mental-health workers in New Zealand

Review: In ‘Boy Erased,’ ignorance is shown empathetically

Tyler Perry and Tiffany Haddish somber at film premiere

Trump says media is ‘Enemy’ after shooting, bomb plot

‘Halloween’ carves up another $32 million to top box office

Entertainment News
