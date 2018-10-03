202
By The Associated Press October 3, 2018 12:00 am 10/03/2018 12:00am
CBS adds Bianna Golodryga to morning news team

A year after Weinstein, Hollywood is still soul-searching

China orders actress Fan Bingbing to pay massive tax fine

NBC faces scrutiny for interview with Kavanaugh accuser

4 arrested in connection with LA celebrity burglaries

Whirlwind year lets Michelle Williams realize her own worth

Review: ‘A Star Is Born’ is dizzyingly wonderful

John Mayer, SZA, Chance to perform at benefit for Mac Miller

Times says it was wrong to have writer on Kavanaugh story

Tim Allen wins TV bragging rights over Candice Bergen

Entertainment News
