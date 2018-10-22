Rowling, Tolkien, Austen novels vie for bragging rights AP Exclusive: 2 rarely seen Hemingway stories coming out AP Exclusive: Stephen Hawking’s wheelchair, thesis for sale Julia Louis-Dreyfus gets a top award for comedy Norwegian hero…
Rowling, Tolkien, Austen novels vie for bragging rights
AP Exclusive: 2 rarely seen Hemingway stories coming out
AP Exclusive: Stephen Hawking’s wheelchair, thesis for sale
Julia Louis-Dreyfus gets a top award for comedy
Norwegian hero Roenneberg who blew up Nazi plant dies at 99
Michael Caine looks back in ‘Blowing the Bloody Doors Off’
‘Shark Tank’ backs late 9/11 cleaner’s idea, pitched by kids
Ricky Skaggs, Dottie West enter Country Music Hall of Fame
Geoffrey Rush says he was ‘distraught’ over paper’s articles
Indiana museum to tell story of basketball great Larry Bird
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.