AP Top Entertainment News at 3:19 p.m. EDT

‘Halloween’ carves up another $32 million to top box office Author Ntozake Shange of ‘For Colored Girls’ fame has died Busy Philipps finds the way to stand out is by being herself NBC cancels Megyn…
‘Halloween’ carves up another $32 million to top box office
Author Ntozake Shange of ‘For Colored Girls’ fame has died
Busy Philipps finds the way to stand out is by being herself
NBC cancels Megyn Kelly’s show after blackface controversy
Ariana Grande announces Sweetner World Tour in 2019
Duchess Meghan praises New Zealand on women’s voting victory
Daughter of Nancy Pelosi goes on a listening tour of America
Rapper Yella Beezy released from hospital after shooting
Museum spotlights connection between Matisse, Alaska Natives
Serbian govt criticized for publishing war criminals’ books
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.