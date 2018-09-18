Woodward’s “Fear” already a million-seller

202
By The Associated Press September 18, 2018 7:38 pm 09/18/2018 07:38pm
This image released by Simon & Schuster shows "Fear: Trump in the White House," by Bob Woodward. The publisher announced Tuesday that Woodward’s takedown of President Donald Trump has sold more than 1.1 million copies just a week after publication. (Simon & Schuster via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Bob Woodward’s “Fear” is already a million-seller.

Simon & Schuster announced Tuesday that Woodward’s takedown of President Donald Trump has sold more than 1.1 million copies just a week after publication. It is among the fastest selling hardcover books in memory and had the fastest opening in history for Simon & Schuster, which also publishes Stephen King, Doris Kearns Goodwin and Mary Higgins Clark.

“Fear” now joins Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury” as a million-selling portrait of a chaotic Trump administration.

