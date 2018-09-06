WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

Best-Selling Books Week Ended September 2nd. FICTION 1. “Dog Man: Lord of the Fleas” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix) 2. “Texas Ranger” by James Patterson (Little, Brown and Company) 3. “The Fall of Gondolin” by J.R.R.…

Best-Selling Books Week Ended September 2nd.

FICTION

1. “Dog Man: Lord of the Fleas” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

2. “Texas Ranger” by James Patterson (Little, Brown and Company)

3. “The Fall of Gondolin” by J.R.R. Tolkien (Houghton Mifflin)

4. “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas Balzer & Bray (Harperteen)

5. “The President is Missing” by James Patterson and Bill Clinton (Little, Brown)

6. “Wonder” by R.J. Palacio (Knopf Books for Young Readers)

7. “Dog Man and Cat Kid” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

8. “The Day You Begin” by Jacqueline Woodson (Nancy Paulsen Books)

9. “Tailspin” by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

10. “Happy Dreamer” by Peter H. Reynolds (Orchard Books)

NONFICTION

1. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

2. “The Restless Wave” by John McCain (Simon & Schuster)

3. “The Russia Hoax” by Gregg Jarrett (Broadside)

4. “StrengthsFinder 2.0” by Tom Rath (Gallup Press)

5. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck” by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

6. “Magnolia Table” by Joanna Gaines and Marah Stets (Morrow Cookbooks)

7. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

8. “Liars, Leakers and Liberals” by Jeanine Pirro (Center Street)

9. “Aware” by Daniel Siegel (Tarcher Perigee)

10. “12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos” by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. “Magic Triumphs” by Ilona Andrews (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. “Crazy Rich Asians” by Kevin Kwan (Doubleday)

3. “The Affair” by Lee Child (Random House Publishing Group)

4. “China Rich Girlfriend” by Kevin Kwan (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

5. “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” by Jenny Han (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

6. “The Governess Game” by Tessa Dare (Harper Collins Publishers)

7. “Billionaire Unchallenged” by J.S. Scott (J.S. Scott)

8. “P.S. I Still Love You” by Jenny Han (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

9. “Texas Ranger” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

10. “Stygian” by Sherrilyn Kenyon (Tom Doherty Associates)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson, Inc.)

2. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House Publishing Group)

3. “Calypso” by David Sedaris (Little, Brown and Company)

4. “The Restless Wave” by John McCain & Mark Salter (Simon & Schuster)

5. “After Long Silence” by Heln Fremont (Random House Publishing Group)

6. “The Dog Who Came to Stay” by Hal Borland (Open Road Media)

7. “The Whole-Brain Child” by Daniel J. Siegel (Delacorte Press)

8. “KooKooLand” by Gloria Norris (Regan Arts)

9. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck” by Mark Manson (Harper Collins Publishers)

10. “The Demon-Haunted World” by Carl Sagan (Random House Publishing Group)

NPD BookScan gathers point-of-sale book data from about 16,000 locations across the U.S., representing about 85 percent of the nation’s book sales. Print-book data providers include all major booksellers and Web retailers, and food stores. E-book data providers include all major e-book retailers. Free e-books and those sold for less than 99 cents are excluded. The fiction and nonfiction lists in all formats include both adult and juvenile titles; the business list includes only adult titles. The combined lists track sales by title across all print and e-book formats; audio books are excluded. Refer questions to Michael.Boone(at)wsj.com.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.