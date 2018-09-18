The top 10 books on Apple’s iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending September 16, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher : iBooks US Bestseller List – Paid Books 1. Fear by Bob Woodward – 9781501175534 – (Simon & Schuster)…

iBook charts for week ending September 16, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :

iBooks US Bestseller List – Paid Books

1. Fear by Bob Woodward – 9781501175534 – (Simon & Schuster)

2. Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis – 9781400201662 – (Thomas Nelson)

3. A Simple Favor by Darcey Bell – 9780062497796 – (Harper)

4. Juror #3 by James Patterson & Nancy Allen – 9780316470063 – (Little, Brown and Company)

5. Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan – 9780385536981 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

6. Leverage in Death by J. D. Robb – 9781250161581 – (St. Martin’s Press)

7. Hardcore Twenty-Four by Janet Evanovich – 9780399179204 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. Tailspin by Sandra Brown – 9781455572120 – (Grand Central Publishing)

10. China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan – 9780385539098 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

