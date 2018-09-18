202
Steve McQueen to create portrait of London schoolchildren

By The Associated Press September 18, 2018 7:40 am 09/18/2018 07:40am
FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 file photo, director Steve McQueen arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "I Am Not Your Negro" at LACMA. Tate Britain, which co-commissioned the work, said Tuesday Sept. 18, 2018, Steve McQueen will oversee the taking of Year 3 class photos at all of London's 2,400 primary schools over the next nine months. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

LONDON (AP) — Academy Award-winning director Steve McQueen is planning an ambitious project to take a portrait of every third-year pupil in London — tens of thousands in all.

The “12 Years a Slave” director will oversee a team of photographers taking class photos at all of London’s 2,400 primary schools over the next nine months.

Tate Britain, which co-commissioned the work, said Tuesday that the project would capture a moment of “excitement, anxiety and hope” in the lives of the Year 3 children, who are 7 and 8 years old.

The work will be displayed at Tate Britain and other venues in London starting in November 2019.

London-born McQueen won art’s prestigious Turner Prize in 1999 before launching a movie career. His latest film is the heist thriller “Widows,” starring Viola Davis.

