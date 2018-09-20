202
Home » Entertainment News » Poet Sonia Sanchez working…

Poet Sonia Sanchez working on memoir, ‘Watch My Language’

By The Associated Press September 20, 2018 5:18 pm 09/20/2018 05:18pm
Share
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2016 file photo, Sonia Sanchez appears on board the Norwegian Escape during day 1 of the Summit at Sea cruise in Miami. Sanchez has a book deal with One World for memoir titled, “Watch My Language,” the publisher announced Thursday. She will work on the book with author Ta-Nehisi Coates. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — With the help of Ta-Nehisi Coates, poet Sonia Sanchez is writing a memoir.

Sanchez has a deal with One World for “Watch My Language,” the publisher announced Thursday. One World, an imprint of Penguin Random House, has not set a release date.

Sanchez, 84, emerged during the Black Arts Movement of the 1960s and is known for such poetry books as “Shake Loose My Skin.” She recently received a Wallace Stevens Award for lifetime achievement. Sanchez will work on “Watch My Language” with Coates, the author and journalist best known for “Between the World and Me,” winner of the National Book Award.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500