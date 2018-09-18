202
Offerman to narrate literary audiobook ‘Twain’s Feast’

By The Associated Press September 18, 2018 8:38 am 09/18/2018 08:38am
FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, Nick Offerman arrives at the 43rd annual Gracie Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. Offerman will narrate “Twain’s Feast,” a look at Twain’s life through the food he loved. The producer and distributor Audible Inc. announced Tuesday that the book comes out Nov. 2. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — An upcoming audiobook about Mark Twain offers food for thought, and some thoughts for food.

Nick Offerman will narrate “Twain’s Feast,” a look at Twain’s life through the food he loved.

The producer and distributor Audible Inc. announced Tuesday that the book comes out Nov. 2.

Audible is calling “Twain’s Feast” a “surprising culinary and ecological history” of the country.

Offerman, who teamed with writer Andrew Beahrs, has worked on Twain projects before.

He has narrated audio editions of “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” and “A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court.”

