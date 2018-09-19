202
Home » Entertainment News » CNN's Cuomo getting daily…

CNN’s Cuomo getting daily radio show on SiriusXM

By The Associated Press September 19, 2018 11:39 am 09/19/2018 11:39am
Share
FILE - In this May 16, 2018 file photo, Chris Cuomo attends the Turner Networks 2018 Upfront in New York. Cuomo will start his own two-hour radio show next Monday at noon on SiriusXM. The company said Wednesday that Cuomo's weekday show will air on its nonpartisan P.O.T.U.S. channel. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN’s Chris Cuomo is adding a radio show to his television work.

The prime-time host will start his own two-hour radio show next Monday at noon on SiriusXM. The company said Wednesday that Cuomo’s weekday show will air on its nonpartisan P.O.T.U.S. channel.

It’s expected to be a traditional radio talk show, where Cuomo will interact with listeners calling in. Sirius says it will give Cuomo a chance to explore other passions in his life beside politics, including family, fitness and fishing. Cuomo is the brother of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and son of the late New York Gov. Mario Cuomo.

With so many contentious issues, Cuomo says his philosophy is “don’t attack, argue.” The radio show won’t affect his CNN schedule.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500