202
Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 9:33 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press September 15, 2018 12:00 am 09/15/2018 12:00am
Share

Montana photographer sues Netflix over copyright law

Avid fans of ‘The Americans’ hope Emmys Cold War will thaw

Ethan Hawke spotlights a little-known legend in ‘Blaze’

‘X-Files’ actor Peter Donat dead at 90

2 dancers fired by NYC Ballet over nude photo accusations

Emmy impostor, trophy injury: awards chief has seen it all

‘Girl, Wash Your Face’ writer Rachel Hollis ready for more

Serena Williams talks fashion, not fouls at Las Vegas event

Steve Bannon: Time’s Up is most powerful political movement

Kim K the filly wins $100,000 Debutante in 2nd career race

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500