AP Top Entertainment News at 5:29 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press September 2, 2018 12:00 am 09/02/2018 12:00am
‘Crazy Rich Asians’ banks another crazy rich weekend

Aretha’s lack of a will could make things rocky for heirs

Paul McCartney talks of seeing God during psychedelic trip

U2 reschedules Berlin concert after Bono loses voice

You’ve come a long way, baby: Wigstock now star-studded

Armstrong sons, filmmaker defend moon landing in ‘First Man’

Aretha Franklin funeral eulogy slammed; pastor stands firm

Calls for respect for black America at Franklin funeral

President and stars join in epic farewell to Queen of Soul

AP Exclusive: Franklin funeral bishop apologizes to Grande

Entertainment News
