AP Top Entertainment News at 11:38 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press September 16, 2018 12:00 am 09/16/2018 12:00am
Soon-Yi Previn defends husband Woody Allen, attacks mother

‘Green Book’ wins audience award at Toronto Film Festival

‘Saturday Night Live,’ politics, diversity could rule Emmys

‘The Predator’ gobbles up competition at box office

Montana photographer sues Netflix over copyright law

London fashion: Beckham comes home; Mouret shows ‘new sexy’

Avid fans of ‘The Americans’ hope Emmys Cold War will thaw

Ethan Hawke spotlights a little-known legend in ‘Blaze’

Meet Captain South Africa; she’d rather not punch criminals

Pussy Riot member treated in Berlin for suspected poisoning

